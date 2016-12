"...If your software needs are exactly what Steve Jobs and AT&T dictate and if you don't mind AT&T's hand in your wallet, then fine."



We will see how this works in Europe.



Today is the day Apple iPhone launches. Thousands queue up to buy . Ok, if you have enough market power, this is how you launch new products - be it the new Harry Potter or a gadget. You simply need the 5% idiots who want everything immediately and for any price to finance the remaining 95%.The Apple iPhone is really looking nice, but will it succeed?Michael Robertson from Gizmo and Sipphone has an interesting comparison of the 1-button Apple iPhone and the 51-button Nokia E61: Battle of the Buttons . Since I also have a Nokia E61, this is very interesting for me.In most points the E61 is better, and I agree what he is saying about the major flaw of the E61: configuring and accessing a WiFi-hotspot is a pain ... but if you have done it, it is fine.And I also fully agree with his conclusion:

Labels: Mobile