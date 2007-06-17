Sunday, June 17, 2007
One week of vacation: sailing in Greece
After the conference in Berlin I spent a week sailing in the Cyclades in Greece. I was invited by Rupert Nagler, member of the management board of IPA (the owner of nic.at) to join him for one week on his boat Sea of Joy.
We arrived on Saturday, the 9th of June in Athens, the boat was moored in Marina Zea. On Sunday we left for Kithnos. Our trip continued to Syros, Myconos, Kea, Poros and ended on Friday in Marina Zea again. This was really a very nice and relaxing week.
The Sea of Joy in Syros.
The route we sailed can be downloaded for Google Earth.
