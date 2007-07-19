

A New Israeli test confirms: PEI (Pigeon Enabled Internet) is FASTER then ADSL

From Ami Ben-Bassat's Blog This is a bit old, but still good"Never underestimate a pigeon carrying a memory card, hovering above your head, ready to download"-yossi vardiWill B2P (Back to Pigeons) save an endangered technology? On Friday, March 12, 2004, a group of several dozen Internet addicts from Israel and abroad, gathered in the large grass field of the OHALO Center near the Sea of Galilee. The purpose of the gathering was to try and improve Wi-Fly - pigeon-empowered wireless internet and to confront this technology against ADSL. The participants sent 3 homing pigeons to 100 km distance, each carrying 20-22 tiny memory cards containing 1.3 GB, amounting in total of 4 GB of data.the full story is here

Labels: Fun, Internet