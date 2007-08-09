Saturday, July 21, 2007

Wedding of Kathi on 20.07.2007 

I proudly announce that on Friday, the 20. 07. 2007 my oldest daughter Katharina married Mario Reitl in Hietzing, Vienna, Austria.


Next day, on Saturday, the church wedding took place in Hausleiten, Lower Austria


The new and happy couple after the wedding.



Congratulations.

More pictures can be seen at Slide.

# posted by Richard : 20:00
Comments:
Dear Kathi,
I am writing this comment, accordingly to the often mentioned sentence in your father presentations: Contact, not content is king!

I want to express my best regards and wishes about marriage.
Your father’s presentations regarding ENUM on web help me so much.

Thank you Mr Stastny for your unselfish sharing experience about ENUM implementation in Austria!

Kind regards,
Dada
Permalink posted by Blogger dada : 09 August, 2007 18:01
 
