Friday, August 31, 2007
Vacation in Canada
As I already mentioned in my last post, I visited the IETF in Chicago in July. In the meantime, my wife, Michael, Raffael and Julia flew over to Canada and visited Quebec. The newly wed couple did their honeymoon on the Bahamas. I joined them after the IETF in Ottawa. Mario and Katharina also came to Ottawa after they stay in the Bahamas.
With our Canadian friends we did a canoeing trip in Algonquin Park and Barron Canyon. We stayed another week in Ottawa to join the wedding of Emil and Meghan.
The picture albums of Kathi's wedding and our time in Canada is available at my Web Gallery.
Labels: Canada, Canoeing, vacation
