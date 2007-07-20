T-Mobile Offers iPhone Without Contract

BERLIN - Deutsche Telekom AG's mobile unit said Wednesday it would offer Apple Inc.'s iPhone without a contract to comply with a court injunction issued after a competitor challenged its exclusive lock on the handset.

T-Mobile will start selling the phone for 999 euros ($1,477) immediately as well as continuing to offer it for the discounted 399 euros ($590) in combination with a two-year contract, the company said in a press release.

Who would buy this except some idiots?Interestingly this offer is valid only for a limited time - is it getting cheaper afterwards or even more expensive?