Friday, November 23, 2007
Nominet awarded the contract to run UK ENUM +44
The Tier 1 registry for UK ENUM was awarded to Nominet by the UK ENUM Consortium (UKEC), a limited company set up with the recognition of the BERR (formerly the DTI) to administer the UK ENUM top level domain.
As I can remember UK was the first country to get an ITU-T approved ENUM delegation for a trial (May 16th, 2002). It is really interesting what one can trial for more then 5 years.
Anyway, congratulations.
