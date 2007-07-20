Today was my last working day - although I am already on vacation for 3 month. Currently I am in for a treatment in a health resort - or as we say on a cure - in Moorbad Neydharting in Upper Austria. Not that I am sick, but it is paid for by the state pension fund, and if it does not help, at least it does not harm.In addition, I am needing new strength and fitness anyway for my retirement activities. - I will keep you informed. Our next plans are to go to Cuba (Havana and Varadero) from the 7th of February to the 18th. We want since a long time to see Cuba before Fidel Castro retires or dies.I will report afterwards.