Friday, March 28, 2008
Raul Casto allows mobile phones for Cubans
The first signs of opening: Raul Castro removed the ban of mobile phones for all private Cubans - I did not know that this was not allowed at all. Already this Tuesday he removed the ban of selling PCs, TV-sets and Video recording devices to private Cubans.
The drawback: the tariffs have to be paid in convertible pesos: activation CUC$ 120, a minute in Cuba CUC$ 0.5, a minute outside Cuba from 3 CUC$ upwards.
To put this in relation, one should know that the monthly earnings in Cuba is 400 national pesos, which is about CUC$ 17.
So again only people in contact with tourists may be able to afford this, and not the doctors and teachers.
